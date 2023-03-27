Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster joined the staff of the Cumberland County Extension Service to proclaim March as Tennessee Extension Month in Cumberland County. Extension offices serve as the gateway to the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University’s research that provides real solutions to everyday problems faced by families, youth, farmers and others. For every $1 invested in Tennessee Extension, an estimated $8.29 is returned to the public. In Cumberland County, Extension programs reached 1,644 youth through the 81 4-H clubs, with educational programs that include STEM, financial management and health relationships; provided $207,309 in economic value for agricultural and natural resources programs and education outreach; and served 181 participants in Family and Consumer Science programs, with an estimated economic value of $239,600 and medical savings of $159,705. Volunteers logged nearly 16,000 hours through Cumberland County Extension programs in 2022. On hand for the signing of the proclamation were, from left, Gregg Upchurch, adult agriculture agent; Kelli Roberson, county director and family and consumer science agent; Kelsey Whitefield, 4-H youth development agent; Vanessa Jennings, administrative assistant; Crystal Blankenship, 4-H youth development and family and consumer science agent; and Taunee Whittenbarger, 4-H youth development agent. For information on programs, contact the Extension Office at 931-484-6743 or visit www.cumberland.tennessee.edu.
March proclaimed TN Extension Month
