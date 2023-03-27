On hand for the signing of the proclamation were, from left, Gregg Upchurch, adult agriculture agent; Kelli Roberson, county director and family and consumer science agent; Kelsey Whitefield, 4-H youth development agent; Vanessa Jennings, administrative assistant; Crystal Blankenship, 4-H youth development and family and consumer science agent; and Taunee Whittenbarger, 4-H youth development agent. For information on programs, contact the Extension Office at 931-484-6743 or visit www.cumberland.tennessee.edu.