March kicks off the severe thunderstorm season in Tennessee and the state was reminded of this Sunday night. The first tornado watch of the season in the Volunteer State was issued.
The threat will continue to grow as we get into April and May. Who can forget the tornado outbreak of last March 2 and 3 with 25 fatalities.
Nineteen of those were near Cookeville when a violent EF-4 tornado packing wind between 170 and 200 miles per hour hit.
This same storm produced a weaker tornado in the northern portion of Cumberland County just south of the Rinnie community.
The county will have a dry and cool weather pattern that is going to set in around late Wednesday and last through the weekend. if all goes as planned. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s with highs reaching the low-to-mid 50s.
It is expected to get into the 60s again around March 9 to the 13.
March can produce some very bad weather as spring tries to push winter out of the picture. Those large temperature variations with the warm and cold doing battle have produced everything from tornadoes to the blizzard of 1993. Readers will be updated through whatever happens.
Questions can be sent anytime by dropping an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.