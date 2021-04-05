March was a very wet and mild month.
Temperatures were 3 degrees above normal, and rainfall was about double the average amount.
Cumberland County finished the month with around 10 inches in Crossville, and 9 inches of that fell in a 19-day period from March 12-31.
April is forecast to be above normal on temperatures once again and thunderstorm activity above normal. We expect to go quickly into hot weather during May.
Looks like it is going to be a warm week ahead with high temperatures in the low 70s and the highest chances of showers and thunderstorms will come Wednesday night and Thursday. No cold weather is coming through April 15.
This past weekend was the anniversary of the 1974 super outbreak of tornadoes on April 3-4, and Tennessee was right in the middle of it. In all, 148 tornadoes touched down in 13 states in a 24-hour period.
This is what led to the decision to become a meteorologist. I kept up with the tornadoes all day and night. I knew I wanted to be one of those radio meteorologists keeping folks updated during severe weather.
There were 10 fatalities in Putnam County, seven in Fentress, five in Pickett County and three in Overton County.
Cumberland County had no deaths; however, 28 people were injured,with lots of damage in the western and northern parts of the county.
Those with questions can email them to weather1@charter.net at any time.
