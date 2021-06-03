A Crossville man who arrived home while city police were investigating a trespassing complaint next door refused to go home and eventually confronted officers on the scene while holding a rifle.
Michael Ray Gantt, 61, 13 Park Place Ave., Apt. 6, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting a stop, arrest or search.
The incident occurred May 25 around 2 p.m. at the Park Place Ave. apartments. CPDs Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula were investigating a trespassing complaint when a man identified as Gantt returned home.
The officers stopped their investigation when it became apparent to them that Gantt was intoxicated and a danger to himself and others. They repeatedly told Gantt to go into his apartment several times.
The two officers then returned to handling the trespasser complaint for
which they had been called. Moments later, according to Lorenz’s report, Gantt reappeared outside his apartment, holding a rifle.
“He was told multiple times to drop the gun. He refused to so do,” Lorenz’s report continues.
The confrontation ended when the two officers were able to get close enough
to the suspect to deliver a blow to the chest, causing a fall and head lacera-
tion.
Gantt was transported to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment of a laceration and once cleared by the emergency room staff, was taken to the Justice Center for booking.
Police took into evidence the rifle. Gantt will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.
