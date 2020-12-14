Deputies responding to a report of a burglary in progress found a man who claimed he was in his dad’s house.
The only problem is, he was at a house owned by the county clerk, who is not his daddy.
Benjamin Journal Jackson, 22, 31 Snell Lane, faces charges of aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing in connection with the Dec. 8 incident.
Deputy Allen Webb was one of the deputies who responded to a Taylor’s Chapel residence last Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. He found a man who identified himself as Jackson, according to reports. Jackson was unpacking dishes when found.
Webb wrote that he asked Jackson why he was at the residence and he responded it was his daddy’s house. The house belongs to Cumberland County Clerk Jules Bryson who arrived on the scene. Bryson told the deputy he “had no clue who Jackson was.”
Evidence was found that someone had been under the house and had also removed several items from the carport.
Some property was found in the driveway. When Webb asked Jackson what he was doing with the items, he responded he was “making a copperhead.” Webb wrote in his report he believed the suspect was under the influence of something.
Jackson was booked at the Justice Center and placed under $5,000 bond with an appearance in General Sessions Court to be take place in the future.
