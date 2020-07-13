A Cumberland County man who led Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies on a chase reaching speeds of 70 mph was arrested and now faces charges in General Sessions Court.
Cody Lane Davenport, 27, 3168 Pomona Rd., is charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless endangerment in connection with the incident that occurred June 20 around 10:30 p.m.
Deputy Chance Dixon wrote in his report he was traveling on Miller Ave. toward Hwy. 127 S. when he watched a 2017 Yamaha UTV recreational/work vehicle slide “and fishtailing” through the intersection at Lantana Rd.
Dixon activated his bluelights to stop the driver, but the vehicle turned from Miller onto Old Lantana Rd., disregarding traffic control devices and laws, and passing a car on the wrong side of the road.
At the end of Old Lantana Rd. the vehicle jumped a curb and traveled down a grassy embankment and turned outbound on Lantana Rd. The vehicle then turned onto the First Congregational Church parking lot and was able to elude responding officers.
Crossville Police Sgt. Jacob Brink then spotted the UTV traveling on Halstead Rd. when the utility vehicle nearly struck his patrol car head-on. The UTV fled to Taylor’s Chapel Rd., traveling through yards, and fled at a high rate of speed to POW Camp Rd.
Deputy Jason Powers deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle’s tires and was successful in deflating tires. The driver continued, running the stop sign at Hwy. 70 W. and driving on Pomona Rd. to a residence where the driver was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $7,000 and Davenport will appear in General Sessions Court.
