The Rhea County man who fled from police in handcuffs in July pleaded guilty to an information in Cumberland County Criminal Court to an unrelated ATV theft.
Jeffery Willis Flynn, 24, Muddy Creek Rd., Spring City, entered a plea to theft of property of more than $2,500 in connection with the July 8 theft of an all-terrain vehicle that was recovered from behind a residence in the county.
On July 23, Crossville Police spotted Flynn and a female in front of a store in Highland Square and took him into custody so county investigators could question him about the ATV theft.
When the female distracted police, Flynn allegedly bolted from custody still in handcuffs. This led to a massive search that ended when Flynn was taken into custody hours later on Pinewood Dr., still wearing the police bracelet.
Tuesday, Flynn pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of the four-wheeler and received a two-year prison sentence to serve, concurrent with General Sessions Court sentences.
Flynn is to pay $120 in restitution and was given credit for 40 days already served in jail.
In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Joseph Lee Norris, 24, pleaded guilty to an information previously to the charge of introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on judicial diversion. Remaining charges were dropped.
•Steve James Jagneaux, 32, aggravated assault occurring on Nov. 26, 2018, at the Holiday Inn Express during which a man found with his wife was held at gunpoint, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. A hearing will be held Nov. 10 to determine whether he is granted judicial diversion.
•Andrea Haines, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution occurring in July when corrections officers found her in possession of marijuana. Haines received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation consecutive to a case already being served.
