A Fairfield Glade man who accused a police officer of “inappropriately touching” him when he was frisked for weapons during a traffic stop has pleaded guilty to lying about the incident.
Maxwell Alexander Herget, 21, entered the plea before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray earlier this month and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Herget qualified for judicial diversion which means the plea will be not be entered into the record at this time. If Herget meets all terms and requirements of supervised probation, he will be eligible to petition the court at a later time to have the charge removed from his criminal record.
According to Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, Herget was stopped by a Fairfield Glade police officer in March 2019 and afterward complained that he had been groped by the officer during a search for weapons.
The case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office and on two occasions, Herget maintained the claim. A dash camera that recorded the interaction between the officer and the defendant, however, showed that Herget was being untruthful on two occasions and when he signed a formal statement.
Herget was represented by Crossville attorney Jimmy Smith, and after months of negotiations between Smith and the DA’s office, an agreement was reached in the case and presented to Bray.
If Herget violates terms of his probation and judicial diversion agreement, he faces serving the four years in prison.
