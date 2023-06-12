A Cumberland County man wanted on a probation violation warrant from Criminal Court fled arrest on a motorcycle June 2 but was apprehended after a short pursuit, according to arrest reports.
The incident started on Holiday Dr. and ended on Hwy. 70 W. in the area of Profit’s Market.
David Allen Proffitt, 50, Carter Town Rd., is charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway. He was also serve a probation violation warrant.
Deputy Shawn Aytes was on patrol in the area of Holiday Dr. when he observed Proffitt driving a motorcycle. Aytes knew of the outstanding felony warrant and turned around to stop the driver.
When blue lights were activated in the area of Myrtle Ave. at Cedar Ct., the motorcycle rider fled at a high rate of speed, according to Aytes’ report.
The pursuit turned onto Spruce Loop and traveled several side roads, eventually entering Hwy. 70 W. in the area of Crossville Airport. Deputies found the driver pulling into the market and took the suspect into custody after a short scuffle.
Bond was set at $23,500 and a hearing will be held in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
