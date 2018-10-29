A Crossville man was awakened from his sleep last Wednesday by his barking dog to find a stranger standing in the doorway of his bedroom. When the man failed to leave the residence, police were called and the suspect arrested.
Micah Shae Krank, 29, no address available, was arrested on a single count of burglary, according to Ptl. Anthony Justice’s report. No one else was involved and no injuries were reported.
Crossville Police were notified of an intruder in the 100 block of Genesis Rd. around 8:45 a.m. and when Justice and Ptl. Crystal Massey arrived, they found a man crouched next to a toilet.
The victim told police that when he confronted the intruder, the man said he was leaving. The victim got up to see if the man left and was told that the suspect had gone into the bathroom, so the victim called 911.
Krank was taken to the Justice Center to be booked and is being held pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
