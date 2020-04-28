Investigators are wondering why a rural Cumberland County man stood in the middle of the road and tossed a large rock through the windshield of a moving vehicle, hurting one of the occupants.
Robert McVay Gossett, 58, 193 Potato Farm Rd., is charged with felony reckless endangerment and vandalism in connection with the incident that occurred April 19, according to Deputy Sarah Jorgensen’s report.
On that day around 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Potato Farm Rd. and met with the motorist who said he and two underaged males — one age 2 — had just turned off Hwy. 127 N. onto Potato Farm Rd. when a man standing on the yellow line was spotted.
The man then allegedly threw a large rock into the vehicle’s windshield, shattering the glass and leaving a 15-year-old male passenger with a small laceration, according to the report.
The victim told deputies the man then walked up the road, put on a coat, and walked back to their vehicle to check on them “like nothing had happened,” Jorgenson wrote in her report.
The suspect was taken into custody walking down a driveway near the scene. Gossett denied having any knowledge of a rock being thrown and told deputies he had been installing tile all evening in a nearby residence.
The motorist, however, identified Gossett as the assailant, and the suspect was placed under arrest.
Gossett was booked at the Justice Center under a $30,500 bond. He will appear at a later date in General Sessions Court.
