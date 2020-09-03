A Cumberland County man who broke no laws when he set his house on fire late last month — because he was tired of drug trafficking — four days later was arrested for possession.
On Aug. 27, Cumberland County first responders traveled to the 1300 block of Taylor’s Chapel Rd. on a report of a residential fire, according to Sgt. Sean Mullikin’s report.
At the scene, Mullikin wrote that he met with Everett Lawrence Grant, III, 34, 1368 Taylor’s Chapel Rd., said he set his own house fire.
Known as Hank, Grant told Mullikin had completed serving ten days in jail and had returned home to find he was locked out of his own house. It is not known who changed the locks on the house, but Grant told the deputy that he had to force his way into his home.
Once inside, Grant discovered that most of his belongings were missing and he spotted several items in the house that were not his. He also found people inside the house who had apparently taken over his home.
Grant told Mullikin that he ordered everyone out of the residence and to take with them anything considered of value. Once everyone was out of the residence, Grant said he set six small fires inside “to burn it to the ground.”
Mullikin wrote that when he asked Grant why he decided to burn his home, he quoted Grant as stating he was “tired of all the drug traffic and usage that was being done in his residence.”
Since no one was hurt in the incident and the house was uninsured, no laws were broken by Grant burning his own property.
On Aug. 31, Deputy Kobe Cox conducted a traffic stop on a Yamaha ATV occupied by a male and female. The male was identified as Grant.
During the resulting arrest process for driving on a suspended license, Cox wrote that he discovered a glass pipe and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Grant was taken into custody and formally charged with no bail set at that time. The female was released with no charges.
