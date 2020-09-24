A man who threatened first responders and the Crossville Police officer who arrested him was arrested Monday morning and charged with retaliation and other offenses.
Jerry Lynn Styles, 65, 519 Glenwood Circle, is charged with retaliation for past action, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was also served an attachment for failure to appear in court on an unrelated charge.
MPtl. Joel Stevens was among other officers and first responders called to the parking lot of Crossville Medical Group off Lantana Rd. Monday around 11:30 a.m.
The original call came from someone who reported that Stiles had been unconscious in his vehicle for about 30 minutes and it was feared he may have suffered a stroke or some other medical episode.
When Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services and Crossville Fire Department officials arrived on the scene and were able to wake the man, he reportedly poured what was left of a 24-ounce beer onto the pavement and threw the bottle into the back seat of his vehicle.
The man became combative and abusive toward emergency responders, according to Stevens’ report, and had to be restrained by police. It was at that point, according to the report, that abuse toward “everyone at the scene” grew and threats were made against the responders.
While at the scene, and again at the Justice Center where Stiles was being booked, he is accused of telling Stevens he was going to kill him.
“Numerous times he stated when he got out of jail he would find and kill me,” Stevens wrote in his arrest report.
Stiles was banned from Crossville Medical Group property and bond on two charges was set at $13,000. No bond was listed on two other charges. Stiles will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
