A city man who police were investigating for displaying a knife during a domestic fracas paid a bit of a price when he swung his balled fist at Crossville Police officers trying to take him into custody.
Jonathan Christopher Turner, 41, 31 Iris Circle, is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication. The incident occurred Monday shortly after 7 p.m.
Police were dispatched to Mountain Village Lane on a report of a domestic situation that had turned violent and arrived to find one victim on the scene. Another had left but returned shortly after police arrived.
The two told Ptl. Koby Wilson that a man they identified as Turner had confronted his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of the complex and at some point displayed a knife.The suspect is alleged to have swung a fist at a female victim, and then swung a knife at a man who tried to intervene on behalf of the woman.
The man told police Turner attempted twice to stab him, but both he thwarted both attempts by knocking Turner to the ground. The man then fled into a nearby wooded area.
After police arrived at the Mountain Village Apts. address, a report that the suspect was walking on Genesis Rd. was received. When police attempted to place Turner in handcuffs, Wilson wrote, the suspect pulled away from them and swung his fist at the officers. After a short struggle, Turner was taken into custody. He refused medical treatment from ambulance personnel and was taken to the justice center where he was jailed on the charges.
Turner remains in jail in lieu of $9,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
