A Crossville man is in serious condition following surgery at The University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was flown after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, according to a CPD preliminary crash report.
Shamus McMahon, 46, Woody Ct., flown from Cumberland Medical Center to the regional trauma center following the crash that occurred round 10:30 p.m. Driver of the vehicle, Dale Adams Rice, 60, Old Hwy. 70, was not injured.
The crash was investigated by Lt. Larry Qualls, Sgt. John Karlsven and Sgt, Jake Brink, according to the report.
Rice was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan south on West Ave. approaching the intersection with Fourth St. McMahon was reportedly walking his dog west from Main St. and entered the intersection. The report stated McMahon was wearing dark clothing when the mishap occurred.
The van also entered the intersection at the same time, traveling with a green light, and struck McMahon.
No charges were filed in connection with the mishap.
