A Cumberland County man died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a falling tree at a lot being cleared in Lake Tansi Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The victim was identified as Franklin Sapp, 43, of Shadberry Dr. A second man at the scene, identified as James Taylor, was not injured in the accident.
According to report filed by Anthony Brown of the Lake Tansi Police and Security Department, Taylor was using a backhoe to assist in clearing the lot in the 3300 block of Warpath Dr. near the intersection with Flathead Dr. around 11 a.m.
Sapp was standing beside a truck “on the far side of the road.” Taylor told Brown that he was working near a tree when it suddenly fell, striking Sapp in the head.
When Brown arrived on the scene, Taylor was performing CPR on the victim. Brown assisted until Cumberland County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene. Sapp was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center by a CCEMS ambulance and reportedly died from his injuries that afternoon.
