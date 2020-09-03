A Lake Tansi area woman is charged with driving the vehicle that is alleged to have repeatedly struck her boyfriend during a domestic situation last week, according to reports.
Susan Denise Stokes, 55, 97 Apache Trail, is charged with felony aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Dustin Jackson’s report.
Stokes’ boyfriend, identified as Gary Phillips of the same address, suffered injuries to his arm, legs and shoulder.
The incident began last Friday around 1:30 p.m. on Muskogee Lane in Lake Tansi, where law enforcement officers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a Dodge Dart.
Lake Tansi Police and Security Officer Quinn Frietag and Deputy Kobe Cox responded to the call. Phillips was found at his home, bleeding from his arm, legs and shoulder.
He told officers he and Stokes were on their way to Crossville when they decided to stop at Phillips’ cousin’s home on Muskogee Lane. After stopping at the residence, an argument started up, with Stokes accusing Phillips of having a relationship with another woman, the report states.
The cousin told Stokes to leave, and she entered the vehicle and then tried to run over Phillips, who started running through the yard. Stokes is then accused of striking Phillips with the vehicle as he continued to flee. The impact knocked Phillips out of his shoes, the report continues.
Phillips fled into a wooded area and exited in the Natchez Trace area at which time Stokes allegedly again tried to hit Phillips with the vehicle.
After several alleged attempts to run down Phillips, Stokes left the scene and traveled to Lantana Rd. and then toward Crossville.
Cpl. Dustin Jackson spotted the vehicle on Miller Bypass and attempted to stop the driver. The driver fled from officers and finally stopped on Davidson Ct.
Stokes was formally charged and placed under $16,000 bond with an appearance in General Sessions Court slated for later. She refused to sign bond conditions that are part of the domestic charge.
