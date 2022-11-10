A man with Cumberland County ties recently indicted by the grand jury is now the subject of a TBI alert and offer of reward after authorities were unable to locate him to serve the new charges.
Brian James Heinsohn, 62, address not known, was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List Wednesday afternoon after local law enforcement could not locate him to serve new indictments for rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure.
A reward of $2,500 is
being offered for information leading to Heinsohn’s arrest.
He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with blue eyes, grey hair and weighing in excess of 300 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.
