Police responded to a report of a man sleeping on someone’s front porch wearing nothing but a coat. When they caught up with the man near a nursing facility, exposed for all to see, he told officers he had been to a Halloween party.
The incident occurred Nov. 13 around 5 a.m. on Genesis Rd. and ended at Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in the area of Wayne Ave. a short time later.
Jason Lee Slaven, 43, 759 Old Mail Rd., got the trick instead of the treat. He is charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication in connection with the incident.
The episode began when police received a call that a man wearing nothing but a jacket was found sleeping on a resident’s porch, according to Ptl. Keith Sadula’s report.
As police arrived on the scene, Sadula wrote he spotted the man crossing Wayne Ave. onto Wyndridge property toward workers who were standing outside the building. The officer wrote he was exposed from the waist down.
Slaven reportedly told police he was in search of some water when officers found him. He continued that he had attended a Halloween party, had taken a shot of vodka, and awakened with no clothes on.
Slaven was taken into custody, later released on a signature bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
