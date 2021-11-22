A man found sleeping in a vehicle in a private driveway at a Claysville area home fled from a sheriff’s deputy and now faces a host of charges including burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred Wednesday shortly before 11 p.m. at an address on Fuller Lane and ended on Claysville Rd. when police found the suspect hiding a vehicle parked behind a residence, according to Deputy Perrianna Evans’ report.
Brandon James Lakins, 35, 3634 Plateau Rd., is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, simple possession, theft of property, auto theft, possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest.
Lakins was also served an attachment for failure to appear in General Sessions Court.
Evans wrote she came in contact with Lakins and was in the process of issuing him a citation when he was found allegedly in possession of approximately 6.2 grams of marijuana and with hydrocodone and he suddenly bolted.
A foot chase pursued and other officers from Crossville Police and the sheriff’s office responded to seal off the area. A tracking dog from city followed a trail from the Fuller Lane address to a vehicle behind a residence on Claysville Rd. where Lakins was allegedly hiding.
He was taken into custody without further incident. A set of brass knuckles was found and the Nissan Pathfinder was found to be full of power and hand tools that ownership could not be established.
The Chevrolet vehicle that Lakins was reportedly sleeping in had no keys and appeared to have been “hot wired.” It was seized as evidence.
Bond was set at $24,000 and Lakins is to appear in General Sessions Court.
