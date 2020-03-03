Despite a judge repeatedly cautioning a defendant facing jail time for absconding while on probation, a Cumberland County man insisted on representing himself at his violation hearing.
Coty Michael Haynes did a respectable job but couldn’t overcome the fact that he voluntarily left the jurisdiction without permission and failed to report his whereabouts while he was gone.
“I appreciate you not getting into any additional trouble,” Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray told the defendant at a hearing earlier this month. “But, you did agree to a four-year sentence … you have been gone for two years. I don’t know that I have any choice but to revoke your probation.”
Assistant Attorney General Amanda Worley’s only witness was Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole Officer Christopher Goddard. He testified Haynes pleaded guilty to attempted robbery on May 20, 2016, and received a four-year prison sentence. He attended the now-defunct boot camp program and was released from custody on Dec. 23 of that year and placed under supervised probation for the balance of his sentence.
Goddard testified that Haynes did report a few times before absconding to Indiana. During his two years in Indiana, Haynes failed to report to Goddard.
Haynes called no witnesses, and Worley asked the judge to order Haynes to serve the balance of his sentence in prison.
Haynes argued that he had already served 305 days on the sentence — 65 since his arrest on the probation violation warrant — and suggested he either be placed under house arrest supervision of community corrections or to restart his four-years on probation.
Haynes added that he left the jurisdiction because of a family medical issue.
Bray then ordered Haynes’ probation be revoked and for him to serve the balance of his sentence.
