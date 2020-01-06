A Webb Ave. man filed a complaint with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office because, he said, an acquaintance had been paid with counterfeit bills during a marijuana transaction.
The incident was reported to Deputy Tristin Partridge on Dec. 29, according to her report. She met the reporting citizen at the Justice Center lobby and was told that on Dec. 27 a woman sold half an ounce of marijuana to two local men.
One of the men — Rugby Rd. and Fuller Lane residents — paid for the marijuana with 15 counterfeit $20 bills. The woman then turned the $300 over to the man.
The bills were turned over to the deputy and placed in an evidence locker while the investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.