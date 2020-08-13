A 55-year-old Cumberland County man pleaded guilty to receiving a controlled substance through the mail while incarcerated in the Justice Center and is allowing a judge to set his sentence at a later date.
Joseph Donald McIntire pleaded guilty to the single count of introducing contraband into a penal institution on June 8, 2019. According to Assistant District Amanda Worley, McIntire accepted delivery of a letter in jail that contained OxyContin.
Judge Wesley Bray accepted the plea and set a sentencing hearing for Sept. 11.
In other pleas in Criminal Court, the following took place:
•James Wood Raulston, 36, charged with burglary and theft of property of less than $500, pleaded guilty to theft of property of less than $500 and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation. The incident involves a break-in and theft from a storage trailer behind Save-A-Lot on June 16, 2015.
•Cody Dewayne Rector, 36, charged with sell and delivery of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to two counts of sale of less than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year prison sentence to serve at 30 percent and was fined $4,000. Remaining charges were dropped. The charges stem from undercover drug buys on Feb. 2 and Feb. 20, 2019.
•Colby Dale Sandifer, 40, charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year prison sentence, consecutive to a sentence being served in Roane County. The charge stems from the Jan.30-Feb. 6 theft of a utility trailer.
•Bernadette Amiee Vanslette, 42, charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. She is to pay $6,367.38 restitution to Elite Market as restitution. The charge relates to employee theft on Jan. 25, 2013
•Justin Dylan Weaver, 43, possession of oxycodone for sale, pleaded guilty to attempt to facilitate sale of oxycodone and received an 11-month-and-29-day sentence on supervised probation. Weaver qualified for judicial diversion and, if all conditions of probation are met, will be eligible to have the charge removed from his record. The charge stems from a July 7, 2017, undercover buy operation.
•Samuel Christopher Abney, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary occurring on April 13 and received a two-year suspended sentence. Abney qualified for judicial diversion. He is to pay $125 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim.
•Logan Gage Zellner, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary occurring on Dec. 11, 2019, and domestic assault on the same date, and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on probation. Zellner qualified for judicial diversion.
•Zachary Pippin, 28, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest on June 26 and received a one-year suspended sentence with 60 days to serve in jail. He is accused of fleeing from a Crossville Police traffic stop.
•MacKenzie Faith Cornell, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent and received a five-year suspended sentence. Cornell qualified for judicial diversion and was fined $2,000. The charge stems from a room search.
•Zachary Allen Lewis, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging vandalism of more than $1,000 and received a three-year prison sentence to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence. He is to pay the sheriff’s office $950 in restitution.
•Amy Elizabeth Phipps, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500, stemming from a September 2019 incident at French’s Shoes/Boot stores. Phipps received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and is to pay $8,580 restitution.
•Shane Forbes-Utley, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000 in a 2014 case with indictment just recently served, pleaded guilty to theft of property of up to $1,000 and received credit for time served. Nothing is known about this case.
