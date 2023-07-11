A Crossville man who fled from police on a motorcycle, leading officers on a pursuit that ended on Hwy. 70 W. June 2, pleaded guilty by information in Criminal Court 19 days later.
David Allen Proffitt, 50, Carter Town Rd., was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license and registration violation when he fled from deputies.
Just over two weeks later, Proffitt waived his right to have a grand jury review those charges and entered an information, pleading guilty to felony evading arrest. He received a four-year sentence with credit for the 18 days served following his arrest.
The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence. Remaining charges were dropped.
In other pleas by information, the following took place:
• Ryan Christian Bolin, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. All items seized during the March 24 arrest during a traffic stop were forfeited.
• Jesse James Bouton, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and received a split sentence of six months to serve in jail at 75% followed by the balance of three years on supervised probation. Bouton is to forfeit a weapon seized during the arrest and is to have no contact with the victim. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from a May 29 incident investigated by CPD.
• Mary Francis Kirkland (Prater), 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and driving under the influence-drugs, and is to serve 45 days in jail at 75%, with credit for 46 days already served in jail, followed by the balance of a one-year sentence on supervised probation. Kirkland lost driving privileges for one year. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from a May 5 traffic stop.
• Austin Duane Parker, 24, charged with reckless endangerment and domestic assault, pleaded guilty to an information charging both offenses and qualified for judicial diversion. Parker was placed on supervised probation with the plea set aside. If Parker successfully meets all terms and conditions of probation, he will qualify to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record. Any items seized during the arrest were forfeited.
• Rhonda Siems, 53, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary (retail theft after ban from store) and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from the theft of $385 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Dec. 15, 2022, after she had been banned from the property.
• Joshua Kendall Thigpen, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of more than $10,000 and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation concurrently with a sentence in Rutherford County. The charge stems from the theft of a tractor on Feb. 18, 2020.
