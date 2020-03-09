A Knoxville man was taken into custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility late last month and was brought to Cumberland County, where he was served a multi-count indictment charging sex offenses involving a underaged teenager, according to arrest and court documents.
Isaac Benjamin Carreras, 22, 6933 Pennell Lane, Knoxville, was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on Oct. 7, 2019, on charges of rape of a child, rape, and alternate theory of statutory rape.
The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in Cumberland County on Jan. 7, 2018, and identifies two victims as being ages 13 and 14. The 14-year-old further states that the 14-year-old is “mentally defective, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.”
Witness list on the indictment includes Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Chad Norris and David Hamby, Department of Children’s Services Investigator Jennifer Hall, a TBI crime lab forensic scientist, three persons who work for Our Kids and other citizens.
Carreras is being held under $250,000 bond and will appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on March 23.
