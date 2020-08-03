Crossville Police were called to a business July 14 after a man reportedly fell asleep in a chair and could not be awakened. He later allegedly was found with multiple drugs and faces a host of charges.
The incident occurred at the office of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 2900 block of N. Main St. around 10 a.m., according to Mptl. Josh Mangas’ report.
David Monroe Hogan, 40, 211 Little Shoe Dr., was arrested, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of oxymorphone, possession of alprazolam, possession of a handgun during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Police responded to a call of a man falling asleep in a chair. Three employees said he could not be awakened despite repeated attempts over an extended period of time. Police were told the man had been dropped off at the business.
An ambulance was also dispatched to the business and. Once he was checked out by first responders, Hogan was asked by police if they could search him and a plastic bag lying at his feet. He told police the bag was full of oranges and agreed to the search.
When officers saw him reach for what appeared to be something metal in his pocket, they attempted to take him into custody. It is alleged that the suspect then attempted to pull away from police and refused to follow instructions.
The suspect was taken to the floor of the business and handcuffed. Police recovered a .9 mm handgun and other items.
The plastic bag contained 2.651 grams of what police identified as meth and 2.45 grams of cocaine. Also seized were three cellphones, pills packaged in small clear bags and a piece of paper that contained names with numbers and monetary amounts written on it.
He was then taken to the Justice Center where he was processed and formally charged. He will appear on a future General Sessions Court date.
