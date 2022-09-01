A Cumberland County man who became entangled in an auger succumbed to the injuries suffered in the farm mishap, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The victim is identified as Travis J. Findley, 30, of Hinds Rd. He was a registered nurse who worked at Cumberland Medical Center. Findley also played the guitar and wrote and performed a patriotic song for last year’s Sept. 11 observance.
Monday emergency responders traveled to the next door home of Findley’s father on a report of an auger mishap and found the victim suffering severe leg and head injuries.
The report states Findley was injured when his clothing became entangled in the auger. Findley was treated at the scene and rushed to CMC. A helicopter landed a the hospital but despite efforts of the emergency room staff, the injuries were too great and Findley passed away at the hospital.
Findley was reportedly a nurse employed locally.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bilbery Funeral Home. Findley is survived by his wife, Jennifer Findley; children, Chenille, Nova and Hudson; parents, Mark and Bonita Findley; sister, Desiree Findley; maternal grandparents, Victor Baker (Barbara) and Linda Payne (Michael), Doug and Billie Findley; and a host of extended family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.