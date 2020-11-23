The man Crossville Police found slumped over the steering wheel at a gasoline pump last month pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received an eight-year prison sentence.
Joshua Baxter Brewer, 36, pleaded guilty to an information, bypassing a preliminary hearing and possible grand jury presentation on his case, and received the eight-year sentence to be served as a Range 1 offender at 30%.
Fine and court costs were waived, and Brewer is being given credit for the time he served between his Oct. 27 arrest and his Nov. 10 appearance in court.
Crossville Police Sgt. John Karlsven was one of the officers responding to a report of a man unconscious in his vehicle parked at a fuel pump at the Speedway station on Genesis Rd.
Once aroused, Brewer gave consent to search his 2001 Toyota Corrola, and 32.5 grams of heroin, 5.7 grams of methamphetamine and 11 Naloxone tablets were seized.
The car and cash found during the search were seized by police and are subject to a seizure hearing.
In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Kelsey Lashay Bolles, 22, charged with theft of property of more than $2,500, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a two-year suspended sentence. Bolles qualified for judicial diversion, and the plea was put in abeyance. Bolles will be on supervised probation for two years and, if she successfully completes probation, will be able to petition the court to remove the charge from her record. The charge stems from a Sept. 30, 2019, case investigated by Fairfield Glade Police during which items stolen in a burglary were pawned locally. A co-defendant in the case has since died.
•Tiffany Renee Coulter, 29, pleaded guilty to an information to a charge of possession of marijuana for resale and qualified for judicial diversion. The guilty plea was placed set aside and if Coulter successfully completes are requirements of supervision for one year, she will be eligible to petition the court to have the charge removed. If not, the charge will go on her permanent record. Coulter was stopped for speeding on June 26 and was found in possession of a felony amount of marijuana, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley told the court. Fine was waived.
•William Edward Dodson Jr., 59, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possess less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Moore’s investigation into alleged drug sales on Feb. 20.
•Steven Galo, 60, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received a six-year sentence. Galo is to serve one year in jail at 75% followed by five years on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived. Galo was charged with possession of meth during a traffic stop by Crossville Police on April 28.
•Bradley Bernard Hill, 29, charged with two counts each of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and for delivery, pleaded guilty to sale of meth and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with fine and court costs waived. Remaining charges were dismissed. The case involves an undercover drug purchase March 19, 2019, by the sheriff’s office.
•Mark Thomas Russell, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possess methamphetamine and received a two-year sentence. Russell qualified for judicial diversion and was placed on supervised probation for two years with the guilty plea set aside. If successful in completing all requirements of probation, Russell will be eligible to petition the court to have the charge removed from the record. If not, the plea is entered as a guilty plea. The charge stems from sheriff’s deputies finding Russell smoking meth in a garage on Hwy. 70 E. on May 21.
•Alex Sanders, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest occurring on Oct 28 and received a one-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. He is being credited with 13 days already served in jail. The arrest stems from an attempt by sheriff’s deputies to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle Sanders was operating when he fled from police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.