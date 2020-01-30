The Cumberland County man who was on probation for pleading guilty to stomping and kicking a dog to death has pleaded guilty to violating conditions of his probation and is to serve the balance of his two-year sentence.
Michael DeAngelo Abston, 51, of Junior Camp Rd. near Mayland, entered his plea because he was arrested in Putnam County for driving on a revoked license while out on probation.
Abston was given credit for 386 days already served and will complete serving his two-year sentence and then be released for sentence served.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Motions/hearings
•Shane Kelly Downs, driving under the influence, per se, motion for new trial hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, motion hearing continued to March 6.
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 24.
•Victoria Dawn Becker, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and evading arrest, continued to April 13.
•Ranata Nichole Brown, aggravated assault, continued to March 23.
•Marvin Alonzo Bullock, simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, continued to May 15.
•Carl Edward Carter III, two counts of aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to March 23.
•Destiny Asia Carter, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Feb. 24.
•Mark George Chambers, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to March 23.
•Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the state implied consent law, continued to May 15.
•Steven Cody DeRossett, aggravated assault, continued to Feb. 24.
•Jason Erin Dewall, assault, domestic assault, evading arrest and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to April 24.
•Tyler Lee Ford, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, continued to Feb. 24.
•Christopher Jose Gutierrez, statutory rape, continued to Feb. 24.
•Dawn Renee Hall, simple possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•George Edward Hardin, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with a monitoring device, continued to June 10.
•Michael Howard Harvel, sexual battery, official misconduct and assault, continued to March 23.
•Holly Lynn Collins Hoffmeyer, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to April 13.
•Steven James Jagneaux, aggravated assault, continued to March 23.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, continued to March 20 for motion hearing.
•Rebecca Leann McCausland, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Feb. 24.
•Jonathan William McDonald, two counts of simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Feb. 24.
•Brian Keith Medley, domestic assault and sexual battery, continued to March 23.
•Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to the April 24 discussion docket and May 15 deadline docket.
•Nathan Paul Moore, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to June 10.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, has had no contact with his trial attorney, continued to March 6 at which time Mullins is to return to court with an attorney.
•Williard Junior Norris, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession, continued to April 24.
•Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault, continued to the April 24 discussion docket and May 15 deadline docket.
•Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud, continued to Feb. 24.
•Cody Dewayne Rector, two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, continued to April 13.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, attempted first-degree murder, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and aggravated burglary, continued to April 13.
•Charles Wesley Sands, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to May 15.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Feb. 7.
•Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, felony possession of methamphetamine, assault, criminal impersonation, resisting a stop, arrest or search and simple possession, continued to Feb. 24.
•Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on an officer or first responder and domestic assault, continued to the April 24 discussion docket and May 15 deadline docket.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search and reckless driving, continued to Feb. 24.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to April 13.
•Cecil Lee Smith, reckless endangerment, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and driving on a suspended license, continued to Feb. 24.
•Jacob Seth Snyder, introducing contraband into a penal institution, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.
•Brandon Thomas Standiford, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to May 15.
•Trent Austin Voelker, statutory rape, continued to April 13.
•David Earl Williams, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Feb. 24.
•Joshua Eugene Welch, vehicular assault, continued to May 15.
•Brandy Virginia Braddam, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 24.
•Marcus Allen Braddam, five counts of second offense or higher driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, registration law violation and speeding, bond revoked and continued to Feb. 24.
Arraignment
•Tanner Lynn Isham, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and one case in boundover status, continued to March 6 at which time Isham is to return to court with an attorney.
•Lee Thomas Narramore, felony evading arrest, evading arrest and reckless driving, bond set at $36,000 and continued to Feb. 24.
