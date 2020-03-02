A Crossville area man received a sudden awakening when sheriff’s deputies — responding to a complaint — discovered the man sleeping in a vehicle reported stolen and couldn’t explain how he got there.
James Edward Carter Jr., 42, no address available, was taken into custody on a charge of theft of property (auto theft) of $1,000 to $10,000. Once at the Justice Center, Carter was served a second theft warrant in an unrelated case and was served an attachment for failure to appear in court.
Deputy Thomas Henderson wrote that deputies were dispatched to a cemetery off Deck Rd. on Feb. 18 around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a man asleep in a vehicle. Responding deputies located the vehicle but it took several attempts to wake the man sleeping inside.
When asked what he was doing parked in the cemetery, the man reportedly told deputies he did not know. He also stated he did not know how he got to the cemetery or in whose vehicle he was sleeping.
The vehicle belonged to a Sherman Dr. resident and had been stolen from the parking lot of Shadden’s Tire, according to the report. The 2003 Nissan Xterra was valued at $6,000 and later returned to the owner.
Carter was jailed at the Justice Center and had a bond court appearance date set for General Sessions Court.
