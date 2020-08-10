Police responded to a report of a man passed out in the queue at the N. Main St. Dairy Queen and arrested the dozing motorist on drug charges and for being in possession of a handgun.
Kevin Lynn Keyes, 42, 7677 Plateau Rd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of hydrocodone, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of Alprazolam, simple possession of Ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred Aug. 1 shortly after noon at the Dairy Queen beside Woodmere Mall, according to MPtl. Joel Stevens’ report.
When police arrived on the scene they found a man asleep behind the wheel of a 2008 Saab 97. The vehicle’s engine was still running.
Stevens wrote in his report that after several attempts, he awoke the motorist and asked him, “What are you doing?” The motorist responded in a whisper that he “was very tired.”
Stevens then asked the driver if he was diabetic or was suffering from any other medical issues and the driver said he was not. An ambulance was called to the scene to check the driver out. When the man exited the vehicle, officers observed a handgun in the floorboard at the driver’s feet and secured the weapon for safety.
A consent to search the vehicle was granted and officers found in a center console the assortment of pills they identified as being possessed illegally.
Keyes was placed under $37,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
