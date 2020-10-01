A Crossville man who was recognized as a man wanted for failing to appear in court fled from a traffic stop and now faces a host of drug charges, according to reports.
Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 30, 213 Goldenbrook Dr., faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, simple possession of oxycodone, simple possession of marijuana, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served an attachment for failure to appear in court.
In addition, $1,062 in cash was seized.
The incident began Saturday night when Cumberland County Sheriff’’s Office K-9 Officer Ryan Ashburn passed a vehicle that Alcorn was driving on Dogwood Ave. inside the city limits.
Ashburn wrote in his report that he turned his vehicle around but the motorist sped away, traveling to Hwy. 70 E. The vehicle then turned onto Blackberry Rd., a dead end street in a developing subdivision.
The driver exited the vehicle and fled for a short distance before being taken into custody. While searching the suspect for weapons, a clear bag with smaller orange bags was recovered, along with cash.
While retracing the suspect’s steps, three small bags of marijuana was discovered, along with a substance deputies identified as methamphetamine. Also recovered was a bag with heroin and one oxycodone pill.
Alcorn was placed under a total bond of $47,000 and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date to answer to the charges.
