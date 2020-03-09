A Cumberland County man fled a law enforcement traffic stop at speeds reaching 90 mph because he was driving on a revoked license and his passenger was wanted for a probation violation, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Willis Lee Melton, 53, 1109 Dripping Springs Rd., is charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license. Melton appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Thursday and was appointed representation by the Public Defender’s Office. His cases were continued to April 20.
His passenger, identified as Danielle Dagostino, 39, 2021 Street Place Loop, Monterey, was served the probation violation warrant at the Justice Center, according to K-9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn’s report. Her court date is set for March 30.
The deputy wrote that he was traveling on Dripping Springs Rd. when he observed a GMC Jimmy traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly fled toward Putnam County and Hwy. 62 on Dripping Springs Rd., reaching speeds of up to 90 mph.
The vehicle turned onto Hwy. 62 and then traveled back toward Cumberland County and Dripping Springs Rd. with the fleeing vehicle passing other motorists in no-passing zones. At one point the vehicle traveled through a yard and continued until it turned onto George Branch Dr. and came to a stop at the end of the road.
The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before being caught by the officer. Ashburn wrote in his report that the driver then resisted arrest and after a short struggle was taken into custody.
During that time Sgt. James Scott arrived on the scene and took Dagostino into custody.
Bond for Melton was set at $6,000 while Dagostino was held without bond.
