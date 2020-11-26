A man wanted on a parole violation allegedly fought with police and tried to evade arrest stemming from a traffic stop by Crossville Police, according to reports.
Joshua Johnathon Harper, 27, 298 Southwood Dr., is charged with simple possession of cocaine, simple possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.
He was also served with the parole violation warrant.
Amber Lucille Kyker, 30, 164 Obed St., is charged with simple possession of cocaine, simple possession of methamphetamine and was given a warning about simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CPD Ptls. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula were on an unrelated traffic stop on N. Main St. around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14 when they were alerted that a 1991 Dodge Ram 1500 that had just passed their location had a driver with a suspended license.
Lorenz got into his patrol car and caught up with the motorist, who turned into the Fast Pace Urgent Care parking lot. The male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, with Lorenz in foot pursuit. Lorenz noted in his report he spotted items in the hands of the fleeing suspect.
Both men ended up in the bottom of a ten-foot embankment filled with construction material, where it is alleged that the man continued trying to resist arrest.
The fracas ended with the suspect being taken into custody. Police recovered digital scales, cash, an uncapped syringe in the suspect’s pocket and a knife.
A search of the vehicle yielded additional evidence that led to the charges against both persons.
Harper was treated in the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center and later released into the custody of police. He was booked at the Justice Center and held without bond on the parole violation charge.
Records show that Harper pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a four-year prison sentence. That charge stems from a Feb. 2 arrest by Crossville Police who were attempting to serve a warrant on him.
The Department of Corrections recently paroled him under guidelines that he allegedly failed to meet, leading to the parole violation warrant.
Kyker was also booked at the Justice Center. Both will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
