A man who a witness said was discharging a high-powered handgun — shooting at demons — was taken into custody without incident last Saturday and was charged with felony reckless endangerment, according to reports.
Timothy Washington Lloyd, 45, 1782 Keyes Rd., was still armed with a .40 caliber handgun when deputies arrived on the scene, according to Deputy Kobe Cox’s report.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence when a call from CRISIS reported a man was “running in and out of a crawl space shooting a pistol.” Cox wrote that he and Deputy Rod Jackson arrived on the scene to find the man exiting the crawl space with gun in hand.
The man surrendered on command and the weapon was secured. Deputies also found 14 bullets in the gun, including one in the chamber, and two boxes of ammunition in the residence.
Numerous shell casings were found at the scene and investigators found bullet holes in the crawl space door, in a security fence, in the interior and exterior of a pickup truck and in the ground.
Lloyd told investigators he was not seeing demons but did fire the weapon once. The suspect said he was only “testing new ammunition.”
No one was injured in the incident.
