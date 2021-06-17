A Cumberland County man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge last week when he reported stood in a public road wearing a hockey mask and brandishing a chainsaw.
Douglas Matthew Field, 35, 61 Linger Lake Trail off Genesis Rd., is charged with public intoxication. When Deputy Norman Seiber asked Field how much he had to drink that day, Field responded, “A whole bunch.”
Two women reported June 1 around 7 p.m. that a neighbor, identified as Field, was standing in the middle of the road wearing a hockey mask and holding a chainsaw. When asked to move out of the way, the man reported started yelling at them and revving the chainsaw.
The two were able to get around Field who then followed them to their home where they called law enforcement to report the incident.
Seiber wrote he arrived on the scene and found Field sitting on his porch. Beside him was the hockey mask and a chainsaw was lying at his feet. Field was then taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.