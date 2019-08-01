A man told Crossville Police he was simply on a mission to recover personal property from a residence where a death had occurred earlier in the day. Police said the story did not match with what they found. The man and an acquaintance were charged with burglary.
The incident occurred Friday around 10:30 p.m. on Willow Wood Loop, according to Sgt. John Karlsven’s report. Police were alerted by the startled resident who was home when the incident took place.
William Denton Wyatt, 57, 597 Fairview Rd., and Raymond Alan Gunter, 58, 51 Altima Lane, are charged with aggravated burglary. Wyatt was also charged with vandalism.
The resident told police she heard banging on her bedroom window and quickly called 911 for help. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the bedroom window was shattered.
Lt. Jonathon Oneal and Karlsven found the broken woman but no one around the area. As they searched, a man identified as Wyatt emerged from a nearby wooded area. The man’s hands were bleeding, and he reportedly gave officers a statement at the scene.
Wyatt said that he thought he was at the apartment of a friend who had been found dead that morning. Wyatt said he had personal property inside the apartment, along with items that had been promised or given to him by the deceased, but that person’s family did not want him to take anything.
Wyatt said he returned that night to retrieve those items. He admitted to placing a pillow against the window and then tapping the window with a hammer. Police recovered the pillow, but while searching for the hammer, found a second person in the wooded area.
Gunter was taken into custody and a backpack, flashlight and hammer were recovered from where he emerged from the woods.
Gunter told police he was not involved in the incident but was present when the attempted break-in took place. Both men had superficial cuts on their arms and hands.
The two were taken to the Justice Center where they were booked on the charges, placed under bond and given a date to appear in General Sessions Court.
