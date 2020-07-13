Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to a prowler complaint arrested one suspect and with assistance of Crossville Police, recovered a stolen pickup truck that is still under investigation.
Thurman Mitchell Brown, 54, 33 Deck Rd., is charged with theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
He was also served an attachment for failure to appear in court.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 4, when deputies were dispatched to a prowler complaint on Clearview Lane, just off Hwy. 70 W., near Pleasant Hill.
The victim told police she observed a man on a four-wheeler hitting her windows. She also reported seeing a man on a bicycle in the area, according to Deputy Tashia Stone’s report.
An abandoned ATV was recovered at the end of a driveway in the 9700 block of Hwy. 70 W. A man was found nearby lying in a ditch. Contact was made with the owner of the ATV. He said he knew the man but did not give him permission to take the four-wheeler.
The victim was advised to look around his property and discovered that his 2019 Ford F250 pickup was also missing.
A lookout was issued for surrounding police agencies, and Crossville police located the pickup at a business on West Ave., along with a man inside the vehicle. That man was questioned and the vehicle recovered.
Bond for Brown was set at $5,700 pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Brown appeared in court on July 9 and had his case continued to Sept. 10.
