A man identified as homeless was arrested for public intoxication after he allegedly took a political flag from a vehicle and then taunted the owner with the flag, according to a police report.
Barry Keith Ridge, 49, no address available, was arrested Oct. 21 around 12:20 p.m. near the Cumberland County Courthouse, according to Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz’s report. He will be required to appear in General Sessions Court to answer the misdemeanor charge.
Crossville police were summoned to the area of courthouse, across the street from the Cumberland County Election Commission Office where early voting was taking place, on a complaint that a man had removed a Trump flag from a pickup truck.
Police found Ridge who told them he had just picked the flag up. When asked about the taunting, Ridge told Ptl. Amy Sherrill “that was a private conversation.”
Police determined that Ridge was “unreasonably annoying people in the vicinity and was a danger to himself” and took him into custody.
