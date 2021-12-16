A Crossville area man who reportedly crashed into a ditch, re-entered a county road and then struck a van head-on before traveling to his home has been arrested and charged with three offenses, including reckless endangerment.
Timothy Robert Henson, 38, 92 Bradford Dr., is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving on a suspended license.
The incident occurred Dec. 10 around 7 p.m. on County Garage Rd., according to Deputy Perrianna Evans’ report.
At that time, Evans was sent to meet with Cody Dwayne Rector, 37, of Hillcrest Dr., and Ashley Lynn Jackson, 37, of Mayberry St. who reported they were traveling on County Garage Rd. when they saw a mini van travel into a ditch.
The van then crossed the center line and headed toward the van, Evans’ quoted the two as stating. Rector said he tried to avoid a collision with the van but the car struck him on the driver’s side. Rector told the deputy the van then crashed into a ditch again.
Rector followed the Ford Taurus to Bradford Dr. where he waited for police to arrive.
Evans wrote, “I observed extensive front-end damage with sticks hanging from the front bumper and the whole passenger side of the car covered in wet mud.”
After knocking on a door several times, Henson exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked at the Justice Center, placed under $4,000 bond and was assigned a Jan. 10 date in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.