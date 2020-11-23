A Crossville area man was arrested last week and charged with felony assault after he allegedly displayed a knife and threatened residents in a mobile home park, according to a report.
Robert Henry Thomas, 57, 87 Oak Crest Dr., was arrested last Friday afternoon after deputies responded to Oak Crest Trailer Park off Hwy. 70 E. on a report of a man with a knife.
When Deputies Chance Dixon and Keyton Harthun arrived on the scene, they were met by residents of the trailer park who told the officers that a man had pulled a knife on him and had threatened himself and his family, Dixon wrote in a report.
Cause of a verbal dispute that led to the incident is not known. When deputies approached the suspect, he denied displaying a knife. Officers recovered a knife from his pocket during a protective search.
Written statements were taken from residents and Thomas was processed at the county jail. He was charged with aggravated assault and placed under $6,000 bond with a hearing to be held in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.