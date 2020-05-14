A Crab Orchard man who has drug cases pending in Cumberland Country Criminal Court for the second time has been charged on new drug charges, according to arrest reports and court documents.
Edward Junior Sherrill, 49, 335 Doris Dr., was arrested May 4 at a house on Market St., Crab Orchard, and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, according to Cpl. Dustin Hensley’s report.
Hensley wrote that he, Deputy Cpl. Ryan Ashburn and Deputy Ray Seiber traveled to Market St. after receiving information concerning alleged drug trafficking at that location. They were met by Sherrill, who answered the door, and he gave officers permission to search the residence.
In a bedroom deputies found two electronic scales, numerous empty plastic bags, multiple syringes, a marijuana pipe and numerous small plastic bags containing a substance deputies identified as meth. The substance seized weighed 2.3 grams.
Deputies also found and seized $1,312 in cash which Hensley wrote is believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Sherrill has appeared in Criminal Court the last several times in a wheelchair and because of this and the COVID-19 quarantine, the decision was made not to take Sherrill into custody at that time with warrants being held in abeyance.
Sherrill appeared in Criminal Court on Nov. 14, facing charges of possession of oxymorphone, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazalam and possession of drug paraphernalia and was appointed representation from the Public Defender’s Office.
Those charges were continued to January and have been continued since that time.
Sherrill was arrested two days later and charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of oxycodone, possession of Buprenorphine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Those charges are still pending.
