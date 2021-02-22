A homeless man who had been banned from trespassing at a relative’s home in 2018 is now accused of breaking into the kin’s home and stealing items, according to Crossville Police reports,
Billy Ray Rollins, 31, no address available, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing, according to Lt. Larry Qualls’ report.
Police were dispatched to Heather Ridge Circle, located off Genesis Rd., around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 after a man arrived home to find his home had been entered through a front window and the front door open.
As the man approached, a man he recognized as a stepson rushed out with some of his property and fled the scene on foot. The man ran toward the Centennial Park.
Police followed a worn path into the park area, surrounded the park, and during their search found garbage bags covered with a tarp. Those bags contained clothing, a backpack and cigarettes taken from the residence. Also stolen from a dresser was cash.
Police found the suspect near the park office and the man was taken into custody without incident.
Police recovered $530 worth of clothing but were not able to recover $200 that was stolen during the break-in. Damage to blinds was placed at $15.
Rollins was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked and placed under $6,000 bond. He will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
