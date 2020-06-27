Crossville Police were dispatched to a house on Short Rd., just off E. First St., around 9 a.m. Saturday and were told on arrival a man had set fire to the residence and barricaded himself inside.
A short time after police arrived on the scene, a woman and her children were able to flee from the burning residence.
The situation proved dangerous to responding Crossville police and firefighters who surrounded the house but staged outside until those who fled from the residence assured responders the man was not armed.
Police entered the residence to search for the suspect but had trouble locating him. He was not responsive to their calls. Firefighters extinguished the fire and several minutes later, the man was located unconscious.
The unidentified man was rushed to a waiting ambulance and treated at the scene for about 15 minutes before being rushed to Cumberland Medical Center. He was described as being in very critical condition, believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation. A second ambulance transported another person to CMC. That person’s condition was not considered life threatened and their involvement unknown.
The family dynamics of the occupants of the residence is not known at this time.
Investigators remain on the scene as police try to piece together events that led up to the incident.
An update will be published when it becomes available.
