A Crossville man jailed overnight for public intoxication and released the following day was back behind bars hours later when he was arrested at a store where he had been banned.
It was his third arrest in less than a week.
Casey Blake Hamby, 24, 167 Heather Ridge Dr., was arrested last Saturday on charges of theft of merchandise, public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Police were called to Walmart around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a man stuffing merchandise into a backpack and came in contact with Hamby, who was taken into custody.
Merchandise valued at $50.66 was recovered, and Hamby was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the charges. Records show that Hamby was banned from the store after being arrested in May 2017 and February of this year for similar offenses.
On April 12 around 3:30 p.m., Hamby was arrested on a charge of intoxication after Walmart authorities said they suspected him of trying to steal beer, according to Sptl. Joshua Mangas’ report.
When police arrived on the scene, Hamby had already left but he was found moments later walking near Methodist Campground Loop off Old Jamestown Hwy., the report states. When asked where he was coming from, Hamby told police he had just left Walmart.
Hamby had been banned from the property on a previous date.
The arrest comes just hours after he was released from jail after having been arrested April 11 for public intoxication.
He will answer to the charges in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
