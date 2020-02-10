A Crossville area man on parole who was arrested last week following a domestic fracas has now been charged with parole violations and faces the prospect of returning to prison.
Danny Ellison Phillips, 53, 521 Hillendale Acres Lane, was arrested Jan. 24 on a charge of domestic assault. At that time, he was also served with an attachment for failure to appear in court.
Deputies responded to Phillips’ home and were told that the dispute between Phillips and his wife rose from his suspicion that his wife was involved in an affair with another man.
Phillips reportedly showed up at his wife’s work place where he repeated his accusations and later in the day, threatened to stab his wife in the face during the long-going incident.
Deputy Ben Gibson wrote in his report that a 17-year-old female who lived in the residence had to intervene during that second argument when the alleged threat was made.
Deputies were called to the residence after Phillips allegedly struck his wife several times in the head with his fist. Statements were taken from several witnesses, according to the report, and an ambulance was called to the scene after Phillips claimed he was having heart issues after he was taken into custody.
Phillips was treated at Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room and later released to deputies. He was held under $13,000 bond.
Last Tuesday Phillips was taken back into custody on a parole violation hearing and will be held in jail until the hearing takes place.
Phillips pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in November 2018, and received a six-year prison sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation.
He was fined $2,000 and was to pay court costs. A charge of simple possession of marijuana was dismissed.
When placed on parole, there are certain requirements parolees must meeting including reporting an address, finding work and not being arrested on new charges. If convicted of violating terms and conditions of parole, Phillips could be ordered to serve the balance of his five-year sentence.
