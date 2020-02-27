A man accused of stopping vehicles on Hwy. 127 S. and then thumping them with a stick refused to exit his vehicle when stopped in the Lake Tansi area, resulting in a brief tussle with officers.
Ricky Dewayne Young, 34, 823 Turner Rd., is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and obstruction of a highway, according to Deputy Ben Griffin’s arrest report.
The incident was reported Sunday around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 127 S. at Turner Greenhouse Rd., according to Griffin’s report. Deputies were told a man was stopping cars on the highway and hitting them with a stick.
One witness provided deputies with a statement and a video that shows a man standing in the middle of the road with a stick in his hand, motioning for the witness to stop. The video shows a second vehicle being stopped by a man who was screaming at the driver and brandishing the stick.
That motorist — described in the report as an elderly woman — drew her handgun and pointed it at the assailant, ordering to lay on the ground. The man then fled in the brown Chevrolet.
Lake Tansi officers stopped the vehicle on Tomah Dr. and were joined by deputies at the traffic stop. The motorist was placed on the ground but repeatedly refused, according to the report, to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
He was taken into custody and jailed at the Justice Center.
Young was placed under $6,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
