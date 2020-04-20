A Crossville man whose recent arrests include threatening others with weapons has been accused and arrested again — this time with using a golf club, handgun and knife as weapons.
Crossville Police arrested Frank Henry Quince, no address, 48, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, following the incident that occurred around 5 p.m. March 27.
Police were called to the area of Pinewood Dr. where they found Quince with a golf club, knife and box cutter. He was taken into custody while police took statements from three people who said they were either victims or witnesses to the incident, according to Ptl Samantha Seay’s report.
The trio told police they were at a car wash nearby when Quince approached them, pulled out the golf club and started swinging it at two of the men. Quince is then accused of pulling out a small handgun and threatening to shoot the men, according to the report.
The trio also reported Quince also produced a knife at one point.
Police did not recover the handgun, but a video at the business viewed the following day provided police evidence that backed up the witnesses’ story, the report states.
On Dec. 30, Quince was arrested after being accused of chasing occupants of a vehicle in Woodmere Mall with a knife. Police responded to the area of the Woodmere Skating Rink after receiving reports that a man armed with a knife was chasing occupants in a white SUV. One witness told officers that Quince pulled out a knife on a friend following a confrontation at the skating rink. He was taken into custody sitting on a picnic table outside Dairy Queen.
Quince pleaded guilty in January and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation
