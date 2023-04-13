If it weren’t bad enough that someone took a handgun from a sleeping man’s holster and bopped him in the head — twice — the victim accuses the same assailant of taking a chainsaw to the sofa where he was sitting.
The incident was reported to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office April 8 around 3:30 a.m. at a residence in the 4400 block of Flynn’s Cove Rd., according to Deputy Joshua Alderman’s report.
Arrested on a single count of aggravated assault was Joe Levi Reagan II, 33, who lived at the residence.
Alderman wrote he was on routine patrol when dispatched to meet with two men who issued statements relating to the incident.
The deputy was told one man was sleeping when another person entered the residence, took a Taurus handgun from the victim and struck him in the top of the head twice. The man told deputies he retreated to the living room and was sitting on a couch when the assailant allegedly grabbed a chainsaw.
The accused then started cutting up the couch where the victim was sitting and then told the victim to “get his stuff and leave and not come back again.”
When questioned, Reagan told the deputy that he did grab the gun “but did not remember what occurred after he grabbed the gun,” the report states.
The handgun — that remains missing — was entered into the National Crime Information Center data base as stolen.
Reagan was placed under $8,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
