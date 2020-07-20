A homeless man who allegedly assaulted one citizen and brandished a machete toward police officers responding to the call was taken into custody after a foot chase near a busy shopping center.
Joshua Dewayne Smith, 32, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and public intoxication, according to Ptl. Samantha Seay’s report.
Police received a report around noon on June 20 of a man in the parking lot outside Tractor Supply holding a machete and arguing with a customer. When officers arrived, they were told the man had left the area, entering the woods behind Highland Square.
A second call was received that the man was near Auto Zone on West Ave., fighting with a man. The victim left before police arrived but the suspect was still in the Auto Zone parking lot.
It is alleged in the report that when Smith spotted patrol cars arriving on the scene, he dropped a backpack he was carrying and pulled out a machete, waving in a threatening manner at the officers.
Police said they repeatedly told the suspect to drop the machete, but the only response officers received was the suspect shouting, “shoot me.”
The man eventually fled in the area of Tabor’s Pawn Shop and into the wooded area behind Highland Square.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and eventually found the suspect on Old Sparta Dr. near the Lutheran church building. Efforts to stun the suspect with a Taser weapon failed, and Smith allegedly continued flee on foot to the area behind Dunham’s Sports where he was finally surrounded and surrendered.
Smith told officers he had been drinking all day but did not know how much alcohol he had consumed. An ambulance was called to the scene to check Smith before he was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the charges.
Smith was placed under a total of $63,000 in bonds and will make an appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.
